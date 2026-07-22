UBS Group (UBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect UBS Group to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $13.3906 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 12:45 AM ET.

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UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in UBS Group by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,096,560 shares of the bank's stock valued at $534,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,861,746 shares of the bank's stock worth $320,074,000 after buying an additional 4,919,494 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,867,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $67,716,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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