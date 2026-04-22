UBS Group (UBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $13.2752 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:45 AM ET.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UBS Group alerts: Sign Up

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

UBS Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded UBS from "underweight" to "equal weight," a direct buy-side catalyst and likely driver of intraday buying interest. Article Title

Barclays upgraded UBS from "underweight" to "equal weight," a direct buy-side catalyst and likely driver of intraday buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: UBS’s research team has been active — raising price targets or reiterating views on several large-cap names (Meta, Alphabet, Eli Lilly, Bloom Energy, Corteva, Royalty Pharma). This highlights ongoing fee-generating investment banking/research activity but is a second-order influence on UBS’s own stock. Corteva article Eli Lilly article Meta article

UBS’s research team has been active — raising price targets or reiterating views on several large-cap names (Meta, Alphabet, Eli Lilly, Bloom Energy, Corteva, Royalty Pharma). This highlights ongoing fee-generating investment banking/research activity but is a second-order influence on UBS’s own stock. Neutral Sentiment: UBS filed an update to a Swiss legal opinion supporting a U.S. debt and warrant program — routine legal/structural disclosure that is unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

UBS filed an update to a Swiss legal opinion supporting a U.S. debt and warrant program — routine legal/structural disclosure that is unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: UBS notified Insignia Financial that it ceased to be a substantial holder — a housekeeping disclosure with limited impact on UBS’s fundamentals. Article Title

UBS notified Insignia Financial that it ceased to be a substantial holder — a housekeeping disclosure with limited impact on UBS’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: UBS published macro research forecasting an oil-price path (saying oil could fall into the mid-$80s in a best case) — notable for markets but not a direct driver of UBS’s share price. Article Title

UBS published macro research forecasting an oil-price path (saying oil could fall into the mid-$80s in a best case) — notable for markets but not a direct driver of UBS’s share price. Negative Sentiment: Swiss regulator FINMA said UBS’s emergency crisis plan "still needs work" after conducting multiple on-site inspections — a regulatory red flag that can raise concerns about operational resilience and increase investor caution. Article Title

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank's stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UBS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UBS Group wasn't on the list.

While UBS Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here