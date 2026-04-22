UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $309.39, but opened at $279.95. UCB shares last traded at $279.95, with a volume of 1 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBJF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UCB

UCB Trading Down 9.5%

The business's 50-day moving average is $309.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB's work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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