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UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
UCB logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UCB shares gapped down, opening at $273.54 on Wednesday after closing at $285.29, with only 88 shares changing hands.
  • Wall Street remains bullish: Stephens, Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Wolfe Research each recently issued overweight/buy/outperform ratings and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Buy.
  • The stock is trading below its 50-day ($305.35) and 200-day ($296.23) moving averages, while UCB's liquidity metrics are modest (quick ratio 0.78, current ratio 1.19) and debt-to-equity is 0.33.
  • Five stocks we like better than UCB.

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $285.29, but opened at $273.54. UCB shares last traded at $273.54, with a volume of 88 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on UCB in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on UCBJF

UCB Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About UCB

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB's work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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