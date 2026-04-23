UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $279.95, but opened at $296.54. UCB shares last traded at $296.54, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on UCB

UCB Trading Up 5.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB's work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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