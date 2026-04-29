UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.41, but opened at $131.3295. UCB shares last traded at $131.33, with a volume of 1,070 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBJY. Zacks Research raised UCB from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UCB to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on UCB

UCB Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

UCB Company Profile

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in Belgium in 1928, specializing in the discovery and development of therapies for severe diseases in the fields of neurology and immunology. Headquartered in Brussels, UCB leverages nearly a century of scientific expertise to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on chronic conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.

The company's commercial portfolio includes key branded medicines such as CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) for inflammatory disorders, VIMPAT (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy, and NEUPRO (rotigotine transdermal system) for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

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