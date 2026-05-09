UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCBJF

UCB Price Performance

UCBJF opened at $280.85 on Friday. UCB has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $345.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB's work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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