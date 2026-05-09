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UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
UCB logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • UCB SA has received a consensus analyst rating of "Buy", with all six covering firms recommending the stock positively.
  • Recent analyst actions included Goldman Sachs reiterating a buy rating, Stephens reaffirming overweight, and Wolfe Research initiating coverage with an outperform rating.
  • The stock opened at $280.85 and currently trades below its 52-week high of $345.39, while UCB continues to focus on biopharmaceutical treatments for immune system and central nervous system diseases.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCBJF

UCB Price Performance

UCBJF opened at $280.85 on Friday. UCB has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $345.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UCB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB's work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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