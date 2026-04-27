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Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Up 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Udemy logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Udemy shares rose 5.5% to $4.4850 on Monday, but trading volume was just 329,222 shares—about an 83% decline from the stock's average daily volume.
  • The company slightly beat the quarter's estimates with $0.12 EPS versus $0.10 expected and $193.99M in revenue versus $193.4M expected, although revenue was down 3% year‑over‑year.
  • Analysts' consensus is a Hold with an average price target of $9.17 (3 Buys, 4 Holds, 1 Sell); recent notes include Canaccord's $5 target and KeyCorp's downgrade to sector weight.
  • Five stocks we like better than Udemy.

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.4850. 329,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,889,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDMY. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $5.00 price objective on Udemy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Udemy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Udemy

Udemy Trading Up 7.4%

The stock has a market cap of $666.22 million, a P/E ratio of 228.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,455,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,547.14. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 109,425 shares of the company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company's stock.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc NASDAQ: UDMY operates a leading online learning marketplace that connects learners and instructors across a wide range of subject areas. The company's platform hosts thousands of self-paced video courses covering technology, business, personal development, creative arts and more. Individual learners can purchase courses on demand, while instructors receive revenue share for teaching content to a global audience.

In addition to its consumer-facing marketplace, Udemy provides enterprise learning solutions under the Udemy for Business brand.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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