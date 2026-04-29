UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.66%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion.

Get UFP Industries alerts: Sign Up

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.94. 473,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,593. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.44. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries's payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded UFP Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 648.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UFP Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UFP Industries wasn't on the list.

While UFP Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here