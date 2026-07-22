UFP Industries (UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to announce earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $1.7863 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.50%. UFP Industries's revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.22. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 90.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in UFP Industries by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UFP Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UFP Industries from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

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