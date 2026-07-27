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UFP Technologies (UFPT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
UFP Technologies logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UFP Technologies is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3. Analysts forecast earnings of $2.51 per share on revenue of approximately $159.4 million, with the earnings call scheduled for August 4 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • In the previous quarter, UFP Technologies earned $2.48 per share, exceeding estimates of $2.18, while revenue rose 4.1% year over year to $154.2 million but fell slightly short of expectations.
  • Shares opened at $237.20, with a consensus analyst rating of Hold and an average price target of $289. The stock has a market capitalization of about $1.84 billion, while recent disclosures showed sales by two directors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect UFP Technologies to announce earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $159.3830 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.30. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UFP Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT opened at $237.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.07. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $173.86 and a one year high of $279.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $238.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $289.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UFPT

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $634,977.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,562.05. This represents a 77.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.29, for a total value of $287,148.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,310,352.04. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company's stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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