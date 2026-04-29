UGI (UGI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $3.1940 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.24). UGI had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. UGI's payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, CAO Jean Felix Tematio sold 12,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $488,818.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,662.64. The trade was a 64.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation NYSE: UGI is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company's operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI's largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

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