Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $118.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,363. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,903 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $896,414.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,201,635.55. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $86,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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