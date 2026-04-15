Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 148.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 472.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultra Clean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultra Clean wasn't on the list.

While Ultra Clean currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here