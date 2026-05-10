Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Ultra Clean Trading Up 9.0%

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $87.10 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $896,414.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,635.55. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. This trade represents a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,174. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,415,000 after buying an additional 293,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $86,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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