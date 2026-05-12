Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.37 and last traded at $85.45, with a volume of 815030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $848,912.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,205,700.92. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. This represents a 34.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,174. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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