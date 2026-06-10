Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.08 and last traded at $91.88, with a volume of 1545166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

Get Ultra Clean alerts: Sign Up

More Ultra Clean News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultra Clean this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Trading Up 9.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,516,851.36. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $84,365.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,050,237.17. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $86,118,000 after buying an additional 1,315,407 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,486,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 944.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,955 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 439,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ultra Clean by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,231,000 after purchasing an additional 378,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultra Clean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultra Clean wasn't on the list.

While Ultra Clean currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here