Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.99 and last traded at $123.5130, with a volume of 4351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,851.36. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,363. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 502.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,231,000 after purchasing an additional 378,648 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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