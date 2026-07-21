Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.76, but opened at $97.52. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $97.5810, with a volume of 84,529 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Up 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,410,584.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,537,023.70. The trade was a 23.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $84,365.28. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 22,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,050,237.17. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $209,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,768,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,166 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 136,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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