Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the company's previous close.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered Ultra Clean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.81. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $84.43.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ultra Clean

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Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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