Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 9.4% - What's Next?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.81 and last traded at $83.9920. 222,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,316,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.75.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Trading Down 10.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,363. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,768,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 96.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,166 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 136,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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