Ultra Clean (UCTT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $525.2820 million for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.81. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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