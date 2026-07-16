Ultralife (ULBI) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Ultralife to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%.

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Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Ultralife from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultralife

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 67,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $458,326.62. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,050,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,964,837.97. This trade represents a 3.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $714,928. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ultralife by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1,428.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,287 shares of the technology company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,476 shares of the technology company's stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 127.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation NASDAQ: ULBI develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of energy and communications products for defense, medical, automotive and consumer electronics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Power Systems and Communications Systems. In its Power Systems segment, Ultralife produces lithium-ion rechargeable cells and battery packs, primary lithium batteries, alkaline and rechargeable battery packs, chargers and battery accessories designed to meet demanding performance and safety requirements.

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