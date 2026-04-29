UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Hovde Group

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Hovde Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut UMB Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.27.

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UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,718,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,075. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.89 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $1,956,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,506,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,682,258. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $50,168.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,614,698.40. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 219.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting UMB Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting UMB Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results meaningfully beat expectations — EPS $3.41 vs. consensus $2.82 and revenue of $739.2M (up ~31% YoY); management cited loan growth, higher NII and margin expansion as drivers. This is the primary fundamental reason for the recent bullish move. UMB Financial Q1 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Rise in NII, Expenses Fall

Q1 results meaningfully beat expectations — EPS $3.41 vs. consensus $2.82 and revenue of $739.2M (up ~31% YoY); management cited loan growth, higher NII and margin expansion as drivers. This is the primary fundamental reason for the recent bullish move. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: the board declared a $0.43 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.3%) and authorized common & preferred dividends plus a share repurchase program — supportive for EPS and shareholder returns over time. UMB Financial Declares Common and Preferred Dividends and Share Repurchase Authorization

Capital returns: the board declared a $0.43 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.3%) and authorized common & preferred dividends plus a share repurchase program — supportive for EPS and shareholder returns over time. Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum and efficiency gains — commentary and analyst write-ups highlight improving margins and lower expenses, which underpin higher profitability and the 12%+ ROE reported for the quarter. UMB Financial: Momentum Accelerates In A Strong Q1

Operational momentum and efficiency gains — commentary and analyst write-ups highlight improving margins and lower expenses, which underpin higher profitability and the 12%+ ROE reported for the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — management provided a press release, slide deck and shareholder/analyst call transcript (useful for guidance or granular pipeline details); these will drive near-term sentiment depending on forward commentary. Q1 Press Release/Slide Deck

Investor materials available — management provided a press release, slide deck and shareholder/analyst call transcript (useful for guidance or granular pipeline details); these will drive near-term sentiment depending on forward commentary. Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking/positioning risk — trading volume has spiked versus average and the shares recently approached a one‑year high, so some investors appear to be locking gains after the rally; that selling pressure can outweigh the beat in the near term.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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