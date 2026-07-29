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UMB Financial Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
UMB Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Strong quarterly performance: UMB Financial reported $271.8 million in Q2 net income, or $3.56 per diluted share, supported by robust loan growth, higher fee income and investment gains. Operating return on tangible common equity was 20.3%.
  • Loan growth and credit quality remained favorable: Average loans rose at a 12.6% annualized rate, with commercial and industrial loans growing nearly 22%. Net charge-offs were low at 16 basis points, while nonperforming loans improved to 31 basis points.
  • Positive outlook with capital returns: Management expects core net interest margin to remain broadly stable in Q3, operating expenses of about $390 million and positive operating leverage for 2026. UMB also raised its quarterly dividend 16.3% to $0.50 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

UMB Financial NASDAQ: UMBF reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $271.8 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, as loan growth, fee income expansion and investment gains supported results. The company posted an operating return on tangible common equity of 20.3% and an operating efficiency ratio of 48.1%.

Chairman and CEO Mariner Kemper said average loan balances increased at a 12.6% annualized rate from the first quarter, supported by a record $2.6 billion in gross loan production. Commercial and industrial loan balances grew at a nearly 22% annualized pace, with activity led by markets including St. Louis, Utah, Texas and Arizona.

Kemper said the company’s loan momentum reflected market-share gains more than changes in the broader economy. “It’s business as usual,” he said, adding that growth was occurring across regions and verticals and that the next 90 days appeared similar to the prior 90 days.

Credit Quality and Margin Performance

Credit metrics remained strong during the quarter. Net charge-offs were 16 basis points of average loans, while nonperforming loans declined to 31 basis points of loans from 38 basis points in the first quarter.

Reported net interest margin was 3.32%, including a 23-basis-point benefit from purchase-accounting adjustments. Excluding that impact, core net interest margin was 3.09%, up four basis points sequentially. Chief Financial Officer Ram Shankar attributed the improvement primarily to a favorable shift in earning-asset mix toward loans and changes in liquidity levels.

The company recorded $35.9 million of net interest income from purchase-accounting adjustments, including $10.9 million of accelerated accretion tied to early payoffs of acquired loans. UMB expects approximately $46 million of contractual accretion during the remainder of 2026 and $77 million in 2027.

For the third quarter, Shankar said UMB expects core margin to remain relatively flat compared with the second-quarter adjusted margin. The outlook will depend on demand deposit account growth, excess liquidity, SOFR movements and lending and funding mix shifts.

Deposit Trends and Balance-Sheet Flexibility

Average deposits were flat from the first quarter. Growth in commercial and asset-servicing deposits was offset by seasonal declines in public funds and lower investor-solutions balances. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was also roughly unchanged.

Kemper said the third quarter is typically a seasonal low point for deposits, particularly because of public-fund flows, but management expects stronger activity in the second half of the year. He emphasized that the company views deposits over longer periods rather than focusing on quarterly changes because institutional client activity can create episodic swings.

UMB’s off-balance-sheet deposits increased 3.6% sequentially to $23.7 billion. Kemper said the company could bring a portion of those client deposits onto the balance sheet at market rates if needed, without affecting fee income. The company also had nearly $1.5 billion of excess cash and $2.3 billion of securities scheduled to mature or roll off over the next 12 months.

Management did not provide a target for its loan-to-deposit ratio, instead pointing to the company’s historical ability to produce steady deposit growth. Kemper said core deposits remain central to the company’s balance-sheet value and have remained a priority throughout his tenure as CEO.

Fee Income Gains and Expense Outlook

Noninterest income rose $40.7 million, or nearly 20%, from the first quarter to $245.5 million. The increase included $27.1 million in net gains from private investment holdings, primarily related to Beacon Communications and SpaceX Technologies, as well as higher 12b-1 and money-market income and continued strength in fund services and corporate trust.

Total fee income from institutional banking businesses increased 6% sequentially and 19.6% from a year earlier. Asset servicing and corporate trust each posted fee-income growth of more than 20% year over year. Excluding investment gains and mark-to-market effects related to company-owned life insurance, core fee income was about $210 million.

Kemper said UMB expects trust and securities-processing revenue to maintain its general growth rate, potentially with upside, citing strong pipelines and market-share gains. He said fund services has shifted over the past decade toward larger and more complex client relationships, while the company has also benefited from platforms expanding access to alternative investments.

Operating noninterest expense totaled $398 million, up 6% from the first quarter. The increase included merit-related salary and benefit expenses, higher deferred compensation expense and $4.1 million of operational losses. Shankar said UMB expects third-quarter operating expenses of approximately $390 million, in line with consensus expectations.

Capital Actions and Outlook

UMB’s common equity Tier 1 ratio increased 29 basis points during the quarter to 11.45% as of June 30. The company raised its quarterly common dividend 16.3% to $0.50 per share and repurchased approximately 38,000 shares for $5 million.

Management said its first capital priority remains supporting organic loan growth. Shankar said a preliminary assessment of potential new capital rules suggests a possible net benefit of 50 to 60 basis points after including accumulated other comprehensive income, depending on changes to risk-weighted assets.

The company expects to maintain positive operating leverage for full-year 2026, despite the effect of lower expected contractual accretion income. Its effective tax rate was 20.8% in the second quarter, and management expects a 2026 tax rate between 20% and 22%.

About UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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