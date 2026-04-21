UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

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Read Our Latest Report on UMH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,493,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,761,000 after buying an additional 1,288,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,865,018 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 980,043 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $11,891,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 37.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,680,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 461,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 141.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 760,243 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 445,834 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.9%

UMH opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 224.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. UMH Properties's payout ratio is presently 1,285.71%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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