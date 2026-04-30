UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.43 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 4.43%. UMH Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.980-1.040 EPS.

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UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 564,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,381. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.64 and a beta of 1.03.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. UMH Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UMH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,386,288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,786,000 after purchasing an additional 237,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 401,990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UMH Properties by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company's stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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