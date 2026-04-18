UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as high as $15.65. UMH Properties shares last traded at $15.6270, with a volume of 563,953 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Trading Up 3.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 8.93.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. UMH Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,386,288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,786,000 after acquiring an additional 237,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 401,990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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