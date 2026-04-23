UMH Properties (UMH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0080 per share and revenue of $59.4310 million for the quarter. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. On average, analysts expect UMH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.37 and a beta of 1.03. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $17.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 8.93.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. UMH Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in UMH Properties by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 127.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company's stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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