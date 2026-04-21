Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Trading Down 1.2% - What's Next?

Umicore S.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.0980. Approximately 17,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 24,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMICY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Umicore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Umicore

Umicore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

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