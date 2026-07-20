Unilever FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by Erste Group Bank

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Unilever in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Unilever's current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Unilever's FY2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.55.

Get Unilever alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.35 on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $268,704,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 674.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $132,027,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 944.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,417,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $67,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company's stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unilever, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unilever wasn't on the list.

While Unilever currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here