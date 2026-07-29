Unilever (LON:ULVR) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to "Sector perform" Rating

Unilever (LON:ULVR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "sector perform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,300. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 50.40 to GBX 57.90 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,700 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,150 price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 3,904.65.

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Unilever Trading Down 0.8%

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,957.50 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,644 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,445.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,613.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.45.

About Unilever

The world's best‑known brands, creating Desire at Scale. Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5 billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann's, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact. Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.

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