Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Down 2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Uniphar logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 2% to GBX 348 (intraday low GBX 346) from a GBX 355 close, while volume surged to ~675,576 shares — a 522% increase over the average daily volume.
  • The company shows high leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.99 and weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.60, current ratio 0.99), while trading at a market cap of £903.3M and a P/E of 17.85.
  • Uniphar is a Dublin-based diversified healthcare services group serving more than 200 pharmaceutical and med-tech manufacturers across Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail divisions, with roughly 2,000 employees in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR - Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 346 and last traded at GBX 348. Approximately 675,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 108,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.

Uniphar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £903.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.50.

About Uniphar

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Uniphar Right Now?

Before you consider Uniphar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uniphar wasn't on the list.

While Uniphar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines