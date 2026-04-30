Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Down 2% - Here's What Happened

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Uniphar Price Performance

Shares of Uniphar plc ( LON:UPR Get Free Report ) were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 346 and last traded at GBX 348. Approximately 675,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 108,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £903.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.50.

About Uniphar

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

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