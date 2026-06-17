uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $43.55. uniQure shares last traded at $47.4490, with a volume of 6,117,597 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Report on uniQure

uniQure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 1,993 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,415.18. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,453.24. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 85,817 shares of company stock worth $2,232,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $147,170,000 after buying an additional 1,705,556 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in uniQure by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 738,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in uniQure by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $77,319,000 after buying an additional 1,787,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,275 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,149 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,749 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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