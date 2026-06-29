uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective points to a potential upside of 68.39% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.17.

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uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $526,526.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.24. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 45,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,127,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,251,905.14. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 359,546 shares of company stock worth $14,549,943 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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