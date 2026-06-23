uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 8.3% - Here's Why

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.09. Approximately 456,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,715,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

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uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: uniQure reported encouraging early data from its AMT-260 gene therapy program in temporal lobe epilepsy, including meaningful seizure reductions in the first patients and no treatment-related serious adverse events, which supports optimism around its pipeline and growth prospects. Article Title

uniQure reported encouraging early data from its AMT-260 gene therapy program in temporal lobe epilepsy, including meaningful seizure reductions in the first patients and no treatment-related serious adverse events, which supports optimism around its pipeline and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted seizure reductions of 79% to 100% in three patients, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for AMT-260’s early clinical promise. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted seizure reductions of 79% to 100% in three patients, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for AMT-260’s early clinical promise. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has also been supportive, with recent upgrades and higher price targets adding to the bullish backdrop for QURE. Article Title

Analyst commentary has also been supportive, with recent upgrades and higher price targets adding to the bullish backdrop for QURE. Neutral Sentiment: uniQure announced preliminary Phase I/IIa data for AMT-260, a routine but important milestone for a development-stage biotech company. Article Title

uniQure announced preliminary Phase I/IIa data for AMT-260, a routine but important milestone for a development-stage biotech company. Negative Sentiment: The company launched a $150 million underwritten public offering, with a possible $22.5 million greenshoe, which may pressure the stock because it could dilute existing shareholders. Article Title

The company launched a $150 million underwritten public offering, with a possible $22.5 million greenshoe, which may pressure the stock because it could dilute existing shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Matthew Kapusta and directors Jack Kaye and Madhavan Balachandran may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QURE

uniQure Trading Up 6.4%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $526,526.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,025.24. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 5,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $225,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,649.72. This represents a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,769. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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