uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the biotechnology company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QURE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a "positive" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get uniQure alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

uniQure Trading Up 76.4%

Shares of QURE traded up $20.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,513,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. uniQure has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,993 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,453.24. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,993 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $960,467.64. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,817 shares of company stock worth $2,232,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,108 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $65,673,000 after acquiring an additional 152,417 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in uniQure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 738,897 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 3,935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

uniQure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: uniQure announced plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130, saying the FDA agreed the company’s three-year data could serve as the primary basis for an accelerated approval filing. Article Title

uniQure announced plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130, saying the FDA agreed the company’s three-year data could serve as the primary basis for an accelerated approval filing. Positive Sentiment: Public reports indicate the FDA’s recent dialogue was more favorable than earlier guidance, which had suggested uniQure might need a larger randomized trial; that shift materially improves the near-term regulatory path. Article Title

Public reports indicate the FDA’s recent dialogue was more favorable than earlier guidance, which had suggested uniQure might need a larger randomized trial; that shift materially improves the near-term regulatory path. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume jumped and the stock attracted unusual call option activity, suggesting traders are positioning aggressively around the FDA news rather than on operating results alone.

Trading volume jumped and the stock attracted unusual call option activity, suggesting traders are positioning aggressively around the FDA news rather than on operating results alone. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider and institutional trading data show mixed longer-term sentiment, but these flows are secondary to today’s regulatory catalyst.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider uniQure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and uniQure wasn't on the list.

While uniQure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here