uniQure (QURE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect uniQure to post earnings of ($0.8223) per share and revenue of $5.4490 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. On average, analysts expect uniQure to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. uniQure has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $526,526.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.24. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $982,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,207,254.24. The trade was a 44.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,799. Insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 27,708 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,116,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in uniQure by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 737,400 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 278,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.17.

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uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

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