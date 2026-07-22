Unisys (UIS) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Unisys to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $448.9220 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 17.70%.The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $415.64 million. On average, analysts expect Unisys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Unisys Price Performance

NYSE:UIS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.87. Unisys has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

In related news, Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $981,279.95. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,846 shares of company stock valued at $156,102. Corporate insiders own 11.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,604,604 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 878,265 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,758,525 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 260,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,744,864 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 468,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unisys by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,693 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Unisys by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,551,487 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 615,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unisys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Unisys from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UIS

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

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