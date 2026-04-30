United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.51, Zacks reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

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United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.25. 3,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on UBAB

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, operating primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, United Bank. As a community-oriented financial institution, the company focuses on serving individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipal clients across Alabama's Gulf Coast region. Its branch network and digital platforms provide access to a range of traditional banking services.

The company's core offerings include demand and savings deposit accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit designed for both personal and business customers.

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