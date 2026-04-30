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United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
United Bancorporation of Alabama logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • United Bancorporation of Alabama reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.51, with a net margin of 21.11% and return on equity of 12.70%.
  • Shares rose $1.30 to $53.25 on the news; the stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, and a one-year trading range of $48.65–$57.00.
  • Zacks upgraded its rating on the stock from "strong sell" to "hold," and the consensus sentiment on MarketBeat is currently "Hold."
  • Interested in United Bancorporation of Alabama? Here are five stocks we like better.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.51, Zacks reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.25. 3,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on UBAB

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, operating primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, United Bank. As a community-oriented financial institution, the company focuses on serving individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipal clients across Alabama's Gulf Coast region. Its branch network and digital platforms provide access to a range of traditional banking services.

The company's core offerings include demand and savings deposit accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit designed for both personal and business customers.

Read More

Earnings History for United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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