United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.03 and traded as high as C$14.21. United Co.s shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 3,600 shares changing hands.

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United Co.s Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average is C$14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.51.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.16 million during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 305.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%.

About United Co.s

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions.

Further Reading

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