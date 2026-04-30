United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

United Dominion Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. United Dominion Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 285.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

UDR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,049,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.94 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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