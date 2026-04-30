United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

United Dominion Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. United Dominion Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 285.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Dominion Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: UDR initiated a monthly common dividend and declared $0.145 per share for upcoming months (implied ~4.8% yield), a move that can attract income investors and support the share price. UDR Commences Monthly Dividend

UDR initiated a monthly common dividend and declared $0.145 per share for upcoming months (implied ~4.8% yield), a move that can attract income investors and support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed stronger GAAP net income year-over-year (net income per diluted share $0.57) and FFO/FFOA remained roughly steady versus prior year — underlying operating performance appears resilient, supporting longer-term valuation. Q1 2026 Results and Guidance Update

Q1 results showed stronger GAAP net income year-over-year (net income per diluted share $0.57) and FFO/FFOA remained roughly steady versus prior year — underlying operating performance appears resilient, supporting longer-term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS/FFO per share (~$0.62) essentially matched consensus, so there was no big surprise to upside from core metrics; revenue was slightly below estimates (~$425.8M vs. ~$426.9M expected). FFO Matches Estimates — Zacks

Reported EPS/FFO per share (~$0.62) essentially matched consensus, so there was no big surprise to upside from core metrics; revenue was slightly below estimates (~$425.8M vs. ~$426.9M expected). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and institutional flows are mixed: several buy/overweight ratings and a median six‑month target ~ $41 signal upside vs. current levels, but some large managers trimmed positions and one major house has a lower target — keep an eye on guidance reflows to sellside views. Quiver Quant — Hedge Fund & Analyst Activity

Analyst coverage and institutional flows are mixed: several buy/overweight ratings and a median six‑month target ~ $41 signal upside vs. current levels, but some large managers trimmed positions and one major house has a lower target — keep an eye on guidance reflows to sellside views. Negative Sentiment: Updated guidance is slightly conservative at the short end: Q2 EPS guidance of $0.620–0.640 versus a consensus ~ $0.640, and FY 2026 EPS guidance of $2.470–2.570 versus consensus ~ $2.53 — that modestly softer near-term outlook can limit near-term upside. Guidance vs. Consensus — MarketBeat summary

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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