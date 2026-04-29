United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Dominion Realty Trust also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.470-2.570 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.54.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UDR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 11.58%. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from United Dominion Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. United Dominion Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 153.98%.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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