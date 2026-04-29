United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62, Zacks reports. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.640 EPS.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE UDR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,132. The company's fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

United Dominion Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from United Dominion Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.98%.

Key Headlines Impacting United Dominion Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting United Dominion Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approves switch from quarterly to monthly common dividend — a shareholder‑friendly change that can attract income-focused investors and improve perceived yield stability. UDR, Inc. Commences a Monthly Dividend

Board approves switch from quarterly to monthly common dividend — a shareholder‑friendly change that can attract income-focused investors and improve perceived yield stability. Positive Sentiment: Reported net income/earnings materially beat expectations (net income per diluted share ~$0.57; FFO/FFOA also improved), signaling stronger profitability and operating performance than Street models anticipated. UDR Q1 2026 Results

Reported net income/earnings materially beat expectations (net income per diluted share ~$0.57; FFO/FFOA also improved), signaling stronger profitability and operating performance than Street models anticipated. Positive Sentiment: Institutional activity and analyst coverage remain supportive — notable buying by large managers (e.g., BlackRock) and a median analyst price target (~$41) above current levels provide a constructive backdrop. Quiver Quantitative: institutional & analyst data

Institutional activity and analyst coverage remain supportive — notable buying by large managers (e.g., BlackRock) and a median analyst price target (~$41) above current levels provide a constructive backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance set to $2.470–2.570 EPS, essentially in line with consensus (street ~2.53) — implies management expects steady full‑year performance but leaves limited upside surprise. Company guidance PDF

FY 2026 guidance set to $2.470–2.570 EPS, essentially in line with consensus (street ~2.53) — implies management expects steady full‑year performance but leaves limited upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 2026 EPS guidance 0.620–0.640 is roughly at consensus but the low end is slightly conservative versus the Street, which may limit near‑term upside. MarketBeat: guidance update

Q2 2026 EPS guidance 0.620–0.640 is roughly at consensus but the low end is slightly conservative versus the Street, which may limit near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Total revenue for the quarter came in a touch below estimates (mid‑$420M vs. consensus ~$427–433M), which could temper enthusiasm given the mixed top‑line print despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative: revenue miss

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.54.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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