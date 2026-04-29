United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.470-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Dominion Realty Trust also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.640 EPS.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 4,167,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,659. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.44. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from United Dominion Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. United Dominion Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 153.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Dominion Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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