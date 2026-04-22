United Dominion Realty Trust (UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $426.9390 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

United Dominion Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from United Dominion Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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