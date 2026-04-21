United Parcel Service (UPS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $21.0532 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,183,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after acquiring an additional 856,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,236,102 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $717,749,000 after acquiring an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $561,678,000 after acquiring an additional 993,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $515,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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