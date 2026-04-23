United Rentals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.97 (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.97 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

United Rentals has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Rentals to earn $52.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

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United Rentals Stock Down 0.3%

URI opened at $803.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $790.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.72. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $588.35 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 46.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 and stronger outlook — United Rentals reported record first-quarter results, raised full‑year 2026 guidance (revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges) and highlighted robust rental revenue and free‑cash‑flow generation; management also announced execution of a new $5.0 billion share‑repurchase authorization. QuiverQuant article

Record Q1 and stronger outlook — United Rentals reported record first-quarter results, raised full‑year 2026 guidance (revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges) and highlighted robust rental revenue and free‑cash‑flow generation; management also announced execution of a new $5.0 billion share‑repurchase authorization. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and capital returns — URI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97/share (ex‑dividend May 13), and returned $500M to shareholders in Q1 (including $375M buybacks). This signals continued cash generation and shareholder-friendly policy.

Dividend and capital returns — URI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97/share (ex‑dividend May 13), and returned $500M to shareholders in Q1 (including $375M buybacks). This signals continued cash generation and shareholder-friendly policy. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beats on some measures — Adjusted EPS of $9.71 beat the Zacks consensus of $9.01 and compares favorably to prior year EPS; rental revenue rose ~8.7% YoY. Zacks EPS beat article

Earnings beats on some measures — Adjusted EPS of $9.71 beat the Zacks consensus of $9.01 and compares favorably to prior year EPS; rental revenue rose ~8.7% YoY. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance vs. consensus — URI set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $16.9B–$17.4B (street ~ $17.1B), so the outlook is largely in line but wide enough to leave room for interpretation. TipRanks announcement

Guidance vs. consensus — URI set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $16.9B–$17.4B (street ~ $17.1B), so the outlook is largely in line but wide enough to leave room for interpretation. Neutral Sentiment: Further metric review available — Coverage pieces are parsing unit economics, utilization and fleet metrics to assess sustainability of the Q1 result. Zacks metrics analysis

Further metric review available — Coverage pieces are parsing unit economics, utilization and fleet metrics to assess sustainability of the Q1 result. Negative Sentiment: Headline misses vs. some Street estimates — Other outlets note URI missed the broader consensus EPS ($11.47) and the consensus revenue figure (~$4.20B) on a GAAP basis, which creates mixed headlines and explains why some investors remain cautious. Press release / MarketBeat PDF

Headline misses vs. some Street estimates — Other outlets note URI missed the broader consensus EPS ($11.47) and the consensus revenue figure (~$4.20B) on a GAAP basis, which creates mixed headlines and explains why some investors remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional re‑weighting — Reports flagged sales by senior executives and large institutional position changes, which could concern some investors about near‑term sentiment even as fundamentals look solid. QuiverQuant insider/ownership note

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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