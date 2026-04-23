United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $802.79, but opened at $943.01. United Rentals shares last traded at $964.06, with a volume of 233,254 shares traded. The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Truist Financial set a $972.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $914.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Up 20.5%

The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $790.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $841.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,900,322.12. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $978,017,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,247,762,000 after purchasing an additional 631,484 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,667.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 343,965 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,378,000 after buying an additional 324,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in United Rentals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $462,485,000 after buying an additional 193,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in United Rentals by 3,459.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $159,184,000 after buying an additional 191,162 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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